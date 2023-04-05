 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Meghan Markle's supporters rejoice over Donald Trump's arrest

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Meghan Markles supporters rejoice over Donald Trumps arrest

Meghan Markle fans were among thousands of people who rejoiced over Donald Trump's arrest on Tuesday.

The supporters of Duchess of Sussex joined Americans who reacted online after reports that the former US president was arrested.

Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The charges from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg come as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024.

Trump famously made derogatory comment about Meghan Markle when he was told that she wasn't nice about him.

 In an Oval Office interview with The Sun published 2019, after reporter Tom Newton Dunn informed Trump that Meghan “wasn’t so nice about you during the campaign,” including a (frankly, fantastic) comment claiming she’d move to Canada if Trump got elected, Trump replied: “No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.” 

