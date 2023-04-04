Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares her opinion on King Charles reign

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, has broken her silence on King Charles III's reign in a new interview, saying she 'doesn’t know' how the monarch is coping ahead of coronation.

The Duchess of York, in an interview with The Independent, published on Wednesday 5 April, said: "I don’t know how he’s managing. I really don’t,” she said, addressing Charles’s workload ahead of the coronation on 6 May."

“We used to go skiing together,” she said. “And I honestly have no idea how he’s managing with the amount of paperwork and all the overwhelming things he must have to deal with,” she added.

Sarah Ferguson's comments come after the monarch, who is set to be crowned on May 6, reportedly asked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to vacate their property at Frogmore Cottage and offered it to Prince Andrew, instead.

Sarah has previously addressed reports that Andrew has been offered the keys to Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

The disgraced Duke of York has resided in the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park for nearly 20 years, but reports suggest his time there may be coming to an end and that his brother, King Charles, may cut his £249,000 annual allowance.

However, the sources said that the King vowed not to leave his younger brother “homeless or penniless”.