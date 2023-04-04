 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares her opinion on King Charles reign

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Prince Andrews ex-wife Sarah Ferguson shares her opinion on King Charles reign

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, has broken her silence on King Charles III's reign in a new interview, saying she 'doesn’t know' how the monarch is coping ahead of coronation.

The Duchess of York, in an interview with The Independent, published on Wednesday 5 April, said: "I don’t know how he’s managing. I really don’t,” she said, addressing Charles’s workload ahead of the coronation on 6 May."

“We used to go skiing together,” she said. “And I honestly have no idea how he’s managing with the amount of paperwork and all the overwhelming things he must have to deal with,” she added.

Sarah Ferguson's comments come after the monarch, who is set to be crowned on May 6, reportedly asked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to vacate their property at Frogmore Cottage and offered it to Prince Andrew, instead.

Sarah has previously addressed reports that Andrew has been offered the keys to Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

The disgraced Duke of York has resided in the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park for nearly 20 years, but reports suggest his time there may be coming to an end and that his brother, King Charles, may cut his £249,000 annual allowance.

However, the sources said that the King vowed not to leave his younger brother “homeless or penniless”.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles declined Prince Eric role in 'Little Mermaid' for THIS reason

Harry Styles declined Prince Eric role in 'Little Mermaid' for THIS reason
Michael Jordan avoids commenting on Ben Affleck's movie 'Air'

Michael Jordan avoids commenting on Ben Affleck's movie 'Air'
Meghan Markle's supporters rejoice over Donald Trump's arrest

Meghan Markle's supporters rejoice over Donald Trump's arrest

Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump’s arrest: ‘No one is above the law’ video

Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump’s arrest: ‘No one is above the law’
Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+

Robert De Niro to star in upcoming series ‘Bobby Meritorious’ at Paramount+
Kate Middleton afraid of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Kate Middleton afraid of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation

Camilla’s title could change at King Charles coronation
'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera

'We Live In Time' starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield rolls camera
Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weigh in on their chemistry in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weigh in on their chemistry in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Donald Trump arrest: Chris Rock calls lawmakers 'stupid'

Donald Trump arrest: Chris Rock calls lawmakers 'stupid'
'Barbie' trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch

'Barbie' trailer starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is finally here: Watch
Ashley Graham speaks up about fashion industry stereotype in powerful speech

Ashley Graham speaks up about fashion industry stereotype in powerful speech