Elon Musk weighs in on Trump trial, calls for 'equal pursuit of justice'

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX´s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. AFP

Tech multi-billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his 'balanced' opinion on former US President Donald Trump's trial that commenced in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

The former president has been officially charged with 34 counts of charges and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The proceedings took place in a Manhattan courtroom in New York on Tuesday.

Musk took to Twitter to call on the country’s judicial system to "pursue both Democrats and Republicans with equal vigor," in order to maintain the trust of the American public.

The SpaceX founder’s comments came in response to Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s remarks on the micro-blogging site, in which he expressed confidence that Trump would receive a fair trial that follows the facts and the law.

As the trial proceeds, many have voiced their opinions on social media platforms regarding the former President’s indictment. With Trump being the first former US President to face criminal charges, it remains to be seen how the legal process will unfold and what implications it could have for his lofty political aspirations and legacy.

Reacting to the trial of the former US president, Schumer said that there is no place for outside influence or intimidation in the country's legal process. As the trial proceeds, there will be protest demonstrations, which is a birth right of a every US citizens, Schumer said, stressing that all protests must be peaceful.



Musk's remarks reinforced the need for the American public to have faith in the justice system that should ensure equal treatment of all parties involved. It is crucial for maintaining trust in the legal system, he asserted as Trump's supporters said the charges are absurd, baseless and politically motivated.

Musk's tweet also alludes to the issue of nepotism in the justice system. In order for justice to be served, personal connections and political influence should not have any bearing on the proceedings. The justice system should be solely focused on finding the truth and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable, regardless of their status or position in society.

Trump's legal troubles have already upended the 2024 White House campaign. His response to the charges will undoubtedly continue to shape the political landscape.

In his media talk before the trial on Tuesday, Trump said that he was the victim of political persecution.

The charges against Trump revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump's election win.

Trump's former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has turned against him, said he arranged the payment to Daniels to buy her silence about a tryst she said she had with Trump in 2006.

Legal experts suggest that if not properly accounted for, the payment could result in charges for falsifying business records, possibly for the purpose of covering up a campaign finance violation.

Trump is facing a series of separate criminal investigations at the state and federal level that could result in further, more serious charges between now and Election Day. These include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.