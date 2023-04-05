Prince Harry admits Britain was 'intoxicated' at Queen Golden Jubilee celebrations

Prince Harry is touching upon grand celebrations from Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.



Recalling in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals the whole Britain was drunk on happiness to celebrate Her Majesty.

He pens: “Months later came the Golden Jubilee. Fiftieth anniversary of Granny’s reign. Over four days that summer of 2002, Willy and I were constantly pulling on another set of smart clothes, jumping into another black car, rushing to yet another venue for another party or parade, reception or gala. Britain was intoxicated.”

Harry adds: “People did jigs in the streets, sang from balconies and rooftops. Everyone wore some version of the Union Jack. In a nation known for its reticence, this was a startling expression of unbridled joy.”