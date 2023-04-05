 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits Britain was 'intoxicated' at Queen Golden Jubilee celebrations

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon grand celebrations from Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Recalling in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals the whole Britain was drunk on happiness to celebrate Her Majesty.

He pens: “Months later came the Golden Jubilee. Fiftieth anniversary of Granny’s reign. Over four days that summer of 2002, Willy and I were constantly pulling on another set of smart clothes, jumping into another black car, rushing to yet another venue for another party or parade, reception or gala. Britain was intoxicated.”

Harry adds: “People did jigs in the streets, sang from balconies and rooftops. Everyone wore some version of the Union Jack. In a nation known for its reticence, this was a startling expression of unbridled joy.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez songs: 'best artist in the world'

Ben Affleck gushes over wife Jennifer Lopez songs: 'best artist in the world'
Brooke Shields asks Tom Cruise to 'get her back' on coconut gift cake list

Brooke Shields asks Tom Cruise to 'get her back' on coconut gift cake list
Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Prince Harry dealt fresh blow after palace releases official invitation of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Camilla officially declared Queen ahead of King Charles coronation

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts

Donald Trump compared to Tupac Shakur amid arrest, rapper's sister reacts
Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval

Jennifer Lopez starts promoting Ben Affleck movie without Michael Jordan's approval

Dua Lipa's fans react to her 'Mermaid' role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

Dua Lipa's fans react to her 'Mermaid' role in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
King Charles coronation: Harry, Meghan likely to confirm attendance after Biden's call?

King Charles coronation: Harry, Meghan likely to confirm attendance after Biden's call?
In telephonic conversation, Biden tells King Charles he won't be attending his coronation

In telephonic conversation, Biden tells King Charles he won't be attending his coronation

Prince Harry felt 'shaking' déjà vu as he attended Queen Mother funeral

Prince Harry felt 'shaking' déjà vu as he attended Queen Mother funeral
King Charles told Prince Harry beloved Gan-Gan was 'confined' to her bed video

King Charles told Prince Harry beloved Gan-Gan was 'confined' to her bed
Prince Harry regrets not being friends with 'spare' Princess Margaret video

Prince Harry regrets not being friends with 'spare' Princess Margaret