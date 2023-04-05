 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Prince Harry was 'startled' how 'unstartled' Queen was at Golden Jubilee

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was very shocked to see Queen Elizabeth indifferent on her Golden Jubilee.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he saw his Granny emotionless at the gala.

Harry begins: “I was startled at how unstartled she was. It wasn’t that she felt no emotions. On the contrary, I always thought that Granny experienced all the normal human emotions. She just knew better than the rest of us mortals how to control them.”

He adds: “I stood beside or behind her through much of the Golden Jubilee Weekend and I often thought: If this can’t shake her then she’s truly earned her reputation for imperturbable serenity. In which case, I thought, maybe I’m a foundling? Because I’m a nervous wreck.”

