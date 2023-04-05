 
Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Duchess of Edinburgh opens UK’s first dedicated veterans’ orthopaedic centre

The UK’s first dedicated Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital has officially been opened by Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visited the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital for an official visit, where she unveiled a plaque marking the official opening of the pioneering Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, launched the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service back in 2014.

He said: “The official opening of the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre is a day I have long dreamt about, even before our fundraising appeal launched in October 2018.

The £6 million two-storey building features nine standard examination and clinic rooms, an enhanced treatment room for minor outpatient procedures, an assessment room, a splinting and therapy room, as well as clinic space for virtual appointments.”

In the main entrance of the building, there is a café and dedicated Veterans’ Hub where Shropshire Council and various military charities will provide support to veteran patients and their family and friends, with issues that range from homelessness, finance, debt management, welfare, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), benefits and more. 

