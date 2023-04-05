 
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Web Desk

'RRR' actor Jr NTR teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'War 2'

Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

War originally starred Hrithik Roshan with Tiger Shroff
RRR actor Jr NTR has joined Hrithik Roshan for upcoming War sequel, reports.

One of the closed sources claimed that the two actor will be locking horns together this time in War 2.

Sources stated: “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen.”

“War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

“If he has given a nod, it means that War 2 is eclipsing the first film of the franchise in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry.”

Reports further shared how choosy NTR about films.

War 2 is going to be the sixth film from YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is expected to release by the end of 2023, reports Pinkvilla. 

