 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

Punjab HED makes important announcement about universities staff salaries

By
OCOur Correspondent

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

A file photo of University of the Punjab to represent provincial universities. — Punjab University website
A file photo of University of the Punjab to represent provincial universities. — Punjab University website

  • Employees of public universities not entitled to 15% allowance.
  • HED says varsities are autonomous bodies under its administrative control.
  • Says employees of universities are not civil servants to be entitled to allowance.

LAHORE: The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Tuesday made an important announcement regarding the salaries of universities' staff members.

According to details, vice-chancellors of the public sector universities in Punjab have been informed that the employees were not entitled to the grant of a 15% special allowance.

The HED Punjab had sought advice from the Finance Department Punjab regarding the admissibility of special allowance-2022 to the employees of autonomous bodies.

“I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to state that an advice regarding the admissibility of special allowance-2022 to the employees of autonomous bodies i.e. universities has been received from Govt of the Punjab, Finance Department, vide letter No. SO (C) Misc-1/21 (Temp), dated 08.03.2023 in which it is clarified that in the instant case, universities are autonomous bodies under the administrative control of HED."

"The employees of universities are not civil servants; hence they are not entitled to grant of 15% special allowance as per the letter of the Finance Department bearing No. FD.SR.V.3-1/2021, dated 20.07.2022”, reads the HED Punjab’s note to the VCs.

It is pertinent to mention that Academic Staff Associations (ASAs) of public universities, including Punjab University’s ASA (PU-ASA) had already expressed concerns over the Finance Department’s point of view and had demanded the grant of 15% special allowance to the employees of universities in the wake of ever-increasing inflation.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab anti-corruption watchdog moves against ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid's brother

Punjab anti-corruption watchdog moves against ex-DG ISI Faiz Hamid's brother
Deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations to cope with runaway prices

Deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations to cope with runaway prices
Imran Khan ready to wait for elections in October on one condition

Imran Khan ready to wait for elections in October on one condition
Victory for Ishaq Dar in UK defamation case involving PTI leader

Victory for Ishaq Dar in UK defamation case involving PTI leader
Punjab election case: Nawaz Sharif asks parliament to file reference against SC judges

Punjab election case: Nawaz Sharif asks parliament to file reference against SC judges
Pakistan ready to listen to India's concerns on Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan ready to listen to India's concerns on Indus Waters Treaty
Pakistani senators object to 'same-sex family' chapter in Cambridge sociology book

Pakistani senators object to 'same-sex family' chapter in Cambridge sociology book
ECP meets today to discuss Supreme Court election ruling

ECP meets today to discuss Supreme Court election ruling
Foreign doctors to treat 'Noor Jahan' from tomorrow

Foreign doctors to treat 'Noor Jahan' from tomorrow
Over 100,000 students in Pakistan prepare to sit for Cambridge exams after Eid

Over 100,000 students in Pakistan prepare to sit for Cambridge exams after Eid
Govt to move SC for hearing Bhutto’s 'judicial murder' reference by full court

Govt to move SC for hearing Bhutto’s 'judicial murder' reference by full court
Census date extended to ensure complete coverage of population

Census date extended to ensure complete coverage of population