Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Kareena Kapoor thinks Saif Ali Khan is ‘the most stylish man ever'

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Kareena further shares if Taimur and baby Jeh has opinion about their parents style
Kareena Kapoor, in her latest interview, talked about Saif Ali Khan being the most stylish man ever.

During the conversation, she also shared if their children; Taimur Ali Khann and Jehangir Ali Khan has any opinion about their parents style and specifically mother’s style.

Kareena added: “No they are like too small. I mean he doesn’t even know! Not at all, not yet!”

Bebo further shared how husband Saif is very casual about his clothing. According to her, even if he wears a t-shirt with five holes in it, he is still the most stylish man for her.

“Ya I mean like we are very casual. Like how Saif is! Saif is the kind that he has been wearing one pair of track pants for the last 5 years. He won’t buy another pair till I tell him. So he is like ‘you do your thing and I am very happy.’

“Saif is the most stylish man. Sometimes I tell him that ‘Saif you have worn this t-shirt and there are like 5 holes in it…he is like so? its fine!’ But I think he is the most stylish man ever. And he doesn’t really need to try too hard for that.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, reports Pinkvilla. 

