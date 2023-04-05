Ram Charan charged THIS much fee for being part of song 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan share a special bong with Ram Charan and father Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan became a special part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma; the actor charged no money for the song.

In a way, Ram has returned the favour. Salman is good friends with Ram and his father Chiranjeevi, who is a mega star in Tollywood. He once played a small role in film Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather without charging any peny and now Ram has done the same thing.

Song Yentamma features; Khan, Charan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hedge. It highlights the south Indian culture in the video. The song has turned out to be a massive hit on internet specially among Khan and Charan’s fans.

Backed by Salman Khan Production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It features a bunch of talented actors including Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Pala Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu.

Salman Khan is back yet again to amuse his well-wishers and fans with a family entertainer filled with lots of action, comedy, romance, and drama. The film is slated to release in theatre in Eid 2023, reports Indiatoday.