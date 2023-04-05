 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Ram Charan charged THIS much fee for being part of song 'Yentamma'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Salman Khan share a special bong with Ram Charan and father Chiranjeevi
Salman Khan share a special bong with Ram Charan and father Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan became a special part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma; the actor charged no money for the song.

In a way, Ram has returned the favour. Salman is good friends with Ram and his father Chiranjeevi, who is a mega star in Tollywood. He once played a small role in film Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather without charging any peny and now Ram has done the same thing.

Song Yentamma features; Khan, Charan, Venkatesh and Pooja Hedge. It highlights the south Indian culture in the video. The song has turned out to be a massive hit on internet specially among Khan and Charan’s fans.

Backed by Salman Khan Production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. It features a bunch of talented actors including Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Pala Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu.

Salman Khan is back yet again to amuse his well-wishers and fans with a family entertainer filled with lots of action, comedy, romance, and drama. The film is slated to release in theatre in Eid 2023, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor thinks Saif Ali Khan is ‘the most stylish man ever'

Kareena Kapoor thinks Saif Ali Khan is ‘the most stylish man ever'
'RRR' actor Jr NTR teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'War 2'

'RRR' actor Jr NTR teams up with Hrithik Roshan for 'War 2'
'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy

'Game of Thrones' star wants to do Bollywood comedy
When Anurag Kashyap called out Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera's failures

When Anurag Kashyap called out Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera's failures
Priyanka Chopra admits ‘I have moved on’

Priyanka Chopra admits ‘I have moved on’

Shefali Jariwala talks about ‘low self-esteem’ post epilepsy seizures

Shefali Jariwala talks about ‘low self-esteem’ post epilepsy seizures

Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan reunite at NMACC Gala

Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan reunite at NMACC Gala

Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘teenage fantasy’

Ira Khan poses with Nick Jonas, calls him ‘teenage fantasy’
Desi 'Harry Potter' in the works?

Desi 'Harry Potter' in the works?
Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'

Ravi Kishan dishes on past 'arrogance'
Salman Khan teases fan with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

Salman Khan teases fan with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about 'late pregnancy'

Ram Charan’s wife Upasana opens up about 'late pregnancy'