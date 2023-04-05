 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘can’t forgive nor forget’: Source

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

File Footage

Insiders have just shed some light into the sheer frigidity of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship, since Megxit.

An insider close to the Palace made these admissions and revelations.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, even the Queen’s funeral was unable to stir up the brotherly bond after Megxit.

Even the insider warns, “There was no warmth, comfort or mending of fences as usually happens when meeting at a loved one’s funeral.”

This comes amid similar claims that “The bad blood was obviously flowing even there — and their mother would have been heartbroken. Some people at Her Majesty’s vigil swore they could feel Diana’s presence, but her sons were unmoved.”

