King Charles at Prince Harry’s mercy: ‘Self-absorbed stunt is incoming’

File Footage

Experts have issued another warning regarding Prince Harry, and the possibility of there being a 'self-absorbed stunt' at the King's Coronation.



Sky News Australia's contributor and royal expert Nigel Jones issued these claims.

He warned, “Harry intentionally timed his trip to coincide with his father's trip to Germany,” in order to make it “all about him.”

“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father's Coronation next month.”

“Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of privilege princeling.”