 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle relevancy ‘hanging by a thread’

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘overestimating’ themselves, in the eyes of experts.

 Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell made these shocking admissions and claims. 

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, he believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relevancy depends only on the amount of royal news they can dish out, at a moments’ notice.

“They are irrelevant They are only relevant because they have ‘royal news’ to tell,” he started off by saying.

“How long will that last? How long do we have to suffer, Harry washing dirty laundry in public?”

Especially in light of the fact that “The royal family is staying silent” and “have great dignity in staying silent.”

More From Entertainment:

'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film

'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film
'Rings of Power' set catches another mishap

'Rings of Power' set catches another mishap

Marvel star 'disappointed,' moves to DC

Marvel star 'disappointed,' moves to DC
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo
'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer

'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer
Prince William needs to ‘put his arm around his brother’ video

Prince William needs to ‘put his arm around his brother’
Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return
Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in

Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in
Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'

Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation
King Charles at Prince Harry’s mercy: ‘Self-absorbed stunt is incoming’ video

King Charles at Prince Harry’s mercy: ‘Self-absorbed stunt is incoming’
Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role

Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role