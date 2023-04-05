Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo

Priyanka Chopra is over the moon for her upcoming American web series Citadel.



On Tuesday, the makers of the series organised Asia Pacific premiere for the first ti.me in Mumbai, India. PeeCee and Richard Madden were seen smiling and sharing a moment together on the blue carpet in front of the paps.

Not only that, Indian celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanya Malhotra and Rekha ji also graced the event.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared a selfie of her and Richard from last night’s premiere.

In the caption, the 40-year-old wrote, “Nothing to see here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in Mumbai.”

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba remarked, “All the best.”



Hritik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan said, “Congratulations, you look amazing.”

Meanwhile, PeeCee’s fans also showered their love to the post.

One commented, “You both look cute together.”

“You r the inspiration of millions of girls love you PC,” another added.

In no time, fans showered their love for the onscreen couple in the comment section.