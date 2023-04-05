 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo

Priyanka Chopra is over the moon for her upcoming American web series Citadel.

On Tuesday, the makers of the series organised Asia Pacific premiere for the first ti.me in Mumbai, India. PeeCee and Richard Madden were seen smiling and sharing a moment together on the blue carpet in front of the paps.

Not only that, Indian celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanya Malhotra and Rekha ji also graced the event.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico star shared a selfie of her and Richard from last night’s premiere.

In the caption, the 40-year-old wrote, “Nothing to see here. Just Nadia and Mason sharing the love after screening Citadel for the first time in Mumbai.”

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba remarked, “All the best.”

Hritik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan said, “Congratulations, you look amazing.”

Meanwhile, PeeCee’s fans also showered their love to the post.

One commented, “You both look cute together.”

“You r the inspiration of millions of girls love you PC,” another added.

In no time, fans showered their love for the onscreen couple in the comment section.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return

Chris Pratt teases Star-Lord return
Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in

Star-Lord to Booster Gold? Chris Pratt weighs in
Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'

Amzaon splashed an insane '$300M' on 'Citadel'
Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William react as Prince George gets major role for King Charles coronation
Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role

Jacinda Ardern gets emotional in final speech to parliament after important royal role
Prince Harry ‘made sure US knew’ about drug use: Insider video

Prince Harry ‘made sure US knew’ about drug use: Insider
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘can’t forgive nor forget’: Source video

Prince William, Prince Harry ‘can’t forgive nor forget’: Source
King Charles coronation: All you need to know about historic accession

King Charles coronation: All you need to know about historic accession
King Charles’ Coronation invitation has a sweet tribute to late Queen

King Charles’ Coronation invitation has a sweet tribute to late Queen
King Charles dismisses all predictions of his abdication before coronation

King Charles dismisses all predictions of his abdication before coronation
Prince George’s role at Coronation of King Charles finally revealed video

Prince George’s role at Coronation of King Charles finally revealed
Duchess of Edinburgh opens UK’s first dedicated veterans’ orthopaedic centre

Duchess of Edinburgh opens UK’s first dedicated veterans’ orthopaedic centre