Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Whoopi Goldberg responds to the former US president Donald Trump’s arrest

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Whoopi Goldberg has recently shared her reaction to the arrest of former president Donald Trump on April 4.

According to Independent, Trump was pleaded “not guilty” to 34 counts against him at a Lower Manhattan courthouse.

Reflecting on the court’s decision, Goldberg asked The View co-hosts, “How are you feeling about a historic day? You know, it’s sad, but I'm glad something’s happening.”

Goldberg’s co-host Joy Behar responded, “It’s not sad, what’s sad?”

“Well, I’m sad that, in that [it is] an American president,” commented the 67-year-old.

She also remarked, “It’s the first time in any of our lifetimes, and I don’t think any of us could have really imagined this.”

One of the show’s co-hosts stated that they “imagined” it, however, Goldberg added, “With him, no, but I mean with other presidents.”

Last month, Goldberg sent out an apology to Trump over using a dated slur in reference to Trump.

“You know when you’re a certain age, you use words that you know from when you’re a kid or you remember saying and that’s what I did today. And I shouldn’t have,” confessed Goldberg.

