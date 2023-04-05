Marvel star 'disappointed,' moves to DC

 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

James Gunn and Peter Safran have added Frank Grillo into their new DC universe fold after the actor was disappointed with Marvel's treatment of his Marvel character (Crossbones) in Captain America: Civil War.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor said, "They never told a story [about Crossbones]," adding, "The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it's so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did."

"I think Crossbones serves a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he's on the screen for a very f--king short amount of time, I think there's more there," he went on. "I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC," the actor said.

Previously in an interview with NME, the 57-year-old said he had initially come on board for a seven-movie deal.

"I would have loved to continue and be a bigger part of what they were doing, but it wasn't part of my journey," he said.

