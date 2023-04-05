'Cheap and durable houses' for flood-affected people in Pakistan

People retrieve bamboos a house damanged by rains and floods in Dera Allah Yar, district Jafferabad, Balochistan on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

The devastating floods of 2022 that made headlines for many months affected countless people across the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

Numerous questions about the rehabilitation of flood affectees and their resettlement haunt people and hound the government — the top most is how will the government get the funds and resources it needs to carry out this large-scale rehabilitation.

There are many questions and hardly any answers.

However, while those in the corridors of power seem powerless, two students from a private university along with their team may have a potential answer.

Syed Nabeel Ashraf and Hamza Khan have built a house that is indigenous in its construction. This house needs neither steel nor any material which is unavailable in flooded regions.

In fact, these students — using only clay, bamboo, and bricks — have built durable and cost-efficient houses with the capacity to bear seven feet of flood water.

Most importantly, each house can be constructed for around Rs25,000 to Rs35,000, the "cheapest of any model house before", according to the students who have built it.

Speaking about this exceptional project, Hamza said: “We have constructed this house considering the intensity of floods in Sindh, where seven feet of water was recorded.

"We have built this on our own — without any modern machinery — so we know if we can construct it, anybody can.”

His teammate Nabeel seconded this and briefed Geo News about the foundations of this prototype: "Technically, this prototype can house seven people, but it can also bear 10 people at a time. This two-storey model house has a strong foundation that can survive the strongest flash floods. This prototype has 2 more units. One unit is for cattle and the other is for the stock. The total cost for this one unit is around Rs25,000 to Rs35,000."

More interestingly still, Hamza and Nabeel's model home has won a competition due to its capacity as well as strength.

However, this is not the first time such an effort has been made. Several models have been presented before this prototype.

Last year, some students of Karachi University also presented a model house with a range of Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 — in which bamboo could be changed according to people's own calculations.

Moreover, noted architect Yasmeen Lari has also presented an eco-friendly house model.

For the government, such models are a great example of not only saving money but also being easy to make. If students can build these models themselves, anyone can build them.