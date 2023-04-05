 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘deserves kudos’ but its ‘quite the stretch’

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn that suggesting Meghan Markle is “shaping tomorrow or truly leading the charge” is “quite a stretch.”

Royal commentator and author, Daniela Elser issued these insights and revelations.

According to NZ Herald, she claimed, “Yes, Meghan has done far more to try and help the world – women especially – than your garden-variety, Montecito mum doing the school run in a top-of-the-line Range Rover and worried she might miss her power yoga class.”

The expert also went on to add, “Meghan deserves kudos for her work – truly – but it is quite the stretch to suggest that she is someone shaping tomorrow or truly leading the charge.”

More From Entertainment:

‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits

‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits
Meghan Markle deserves ‘immense credit’ for not ‘lolling by the pool’ all day video

Meghan Markle deserves ‘immense credit’ for not ‘lolling by the pool’ all day
Tom Sandoval still involved with Raquel Leviss?

Tom Sandoval still involved with Raquel Leviss?
Kanye West's legal troubles remain unabated

Kanye West's legal troubles remain unabated
'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show

'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show
'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film

'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film
'Rings of Power' set catches another mishap

'Rings of Power' set catches another mishap

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough feud draws royal attention

Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough feud draws royal attention
Marvel star 'disappointed,' moves to DC

Marvel star 'disappointed,' moves to DC
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Citadel’s co-star Richard Madden: Photo
'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer

'Shrek 5' & 'Donkey' spinoff inches closer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘total brand collapse video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘total brand collapse