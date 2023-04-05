Meghan Markle ‘deserves kudos’ but its ‘quite the stretch’

File Footage

Experts warn that suggesting Meghan Markle is “shaping tomorrow or truly leading the charge” is “quite a stretch.”



Royal commentator and author, Daniela Elser issued these insights and revelations.

According to NZ Herald, she claimed, “Yes, Meghan has done far more to try and help the world – women especially – than your garden-variety, Montecito mum doing the school run in a top-of-the-line Range Rover and worried she might miss her power yoga class.”

The expert also went on to add, “Meghan deserves kudos for her work – truly – but it is quite the stretch to suggest that she is someone shaping tomorrow or truly leading the charge.”