Meghan Markle deserves ‘immense credit’ for not ‘lolling by the pool’ all day

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s bid to ‘stand for something beyond the power of cashmere contempo casuals’ deserves credit but ‘does this quite translate to global role model-dom’.



Royal commentator and author, Daniela Elser issued these insights and revelations.

According to NZ Herald, she questioned, “Should Meghan want, she could be spending her days lolling by the pool re-reading the collected works of Jackie Collins and having her housekeeper bring her a fresh green juice on the hour, every hour.”

“It is to her immense credit that she wants to stand for something beyond the power of cashmere contempo casuals.”

“However, nor does this quite translate to global role model-dom. The sticking point in all of this is the gap between the Meghan hyperbole and the actuality.”