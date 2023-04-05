Meghan Markle’s exit isn’t ‘the true moral achievement’ its ‘cracked up to be’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been warned that talking to a camera about “how rubbish your husband’s family were to you isn’t exactly Emmeline Pankhurst territory.”



Royal commentator and author, Daniela Elser issued these insights and revelations.

She started the chat off by recalling the time Meghan first joined the Firm and appeared to be, “A woman who would use her global platform to affect real change for women.”

“Huzzah! Pop the champagne and prepare to watch a duchess take on the patriarchy!” many felt, according to Ms Elser.

“And that kinda, sorta happened in the 20-odd months that Meghan logged as a working member of the royal family, with her official trips to South Africa and Morocco which placed huge emphasis on gender equality,” she added.

But “then came Megxit and what has followed isn’t exactly the stuff of feminist legend.”

Ms Elser even went as far as to note, “I know. Many people view her and Harry’s outspoken exit as a true moral achievement; as her having stood up to an ancient institution and spoken out about a situation she felt was wrong.”

“Convictions take courage, after all. But going on Oprah to talk about how rubbish your husband’s family were to you isn’t exactly Emmeline Pankhurst territory.”