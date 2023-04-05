 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s exit isn’t ‘the true moral achievement’ its ‘cracked up to be’

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been warned that talking to a camera about “how rubbish your husband’s family were to you isn’t exactly Emmeline Pankhurst territory.”

Royal commentator and author, Daniela Elser issued these insights and revelations.

She started the chat off by recalling the time Meghan first joined the Firm and appeared to be, “A woman who would use her global platform to affect real change for women.”

“Huzzah! Pop the champagne and prepare to watch a duchess take on the patriarchy!” many felt, according to Ms Elser.

“And that kinda, sorta happened in the 20-odd months that Meghan logged as a working member of the royal family, with her official trips to South Africa and Morocco which placed huge emphasis on gender equality,” she added.

But “then came Megxit and what has followed isn’t exactly the stuff of feminist legend.”

Ms Elser even went as far as to note, “I know. Many people view her and Harry’s outspoken exit as a true moral achievement; as her having stood up to an ancient institution and spoken out about a situation she felt was wrong.”

“Convictions take courage, after all. But going on Oprah to talk about how rubbish your husband’s family were to you isn’t exactly Emmeline Pankhurst territory.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air

Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air
Jeremy Renner believes he ‘surely would’ve died’ in snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner believes he ‘surely would’ve died’ in snowplow accident
Meghan Markle ‘a long way’ from accomplishing political goals: Expert video

Meghan Markle ‘a long way’ from accomplishing political goals: Expert
‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits

‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits
Queen Elizabeth a ‘nepo baby’ but ‘still better’ than Meghan Markle video

Queen Elizabeth a ‘nepo baby’ but ‘still better’ than Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘ably’ carrying on tradition of ‘royal ridiculousness’ video

Meghan Markle ‘ably’ carrying on tradition of ‘royal ridiculousness’
Meghan Markle deserves ‘immense credit’ for not ‘lolling by the pool’ all day video

Meghan Markle deserves ‘immense credit’ for not ‘lolling by the pool’ all day
Meghan Markle ‘deserves kudos’ but its ‘quite the stretch’ video

Meghan Markle ‘deserves kudos’ but its ‘quite the stretch’
Tom Sandoval still involved with Raquel Leviss?

Tom Sandoval still involved with Raquel Leviss?
Kanye West's legal troubles remain unabated

Kanye West's legal troubles remain unabated
'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show

'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show
'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film

'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film