Sania Mirza reveals who she loves breaking her fast with

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former tennis star Sania Mirza recently took to Instagram to share with her fans who she loves having Iftar with.

Despite her retirement from professional tennis, Mirza has stayed in the limelight — keeping fans updated on her life via the photo- and video-sharing platform.

The mom-of-one has uploaded a heartwarming video of having iftar with her son.

She is wearing a simple but lovely-looking white shalwar-kameez with pink flowers embroidered on it. On her head, she had a chiffon dupatta.

On one end of the table, we can see her adorable son, Izhaan Mirza Malik and before them is a lovely iftar spread.



Mirza puts a date — which Muslims prefer to break their fast with — on her son’s plate and then picks up one for herself. She then proceeds to make dua as Izhaan looks on smiling adorably at his mother.

Before them, on the table, one can see an array of delicious-looking iftar snacks, including mirch pakoras (a desi version of peri bites), panini sandwiches and salads.

Mirza captioned the post: "Iftaar s with my [heart emoji] #Ramadankareem #iftaar."

Fans of the star immediately commented on the post sharing their love for Mirza and her son. Some, of course, have wondered about where her husband, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, is.

Late last month, at the start of the Holy month of Ramadan, Mirza took to the photo- and video-sharing platform to share that she was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

The tennis star shared short clips of her religious pilgrimage with her family members, including her son, her sister's family and her parents at the Kaaba.

The images and captions conveyed a deep sense of the emotion that one usually associates with a holy pilgrimage.



Recently, the tennis star played her much-awaited farewell match after playing a few exhibition games at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium in Hyderabad, where she had played her first match — coming full circle.

However, it seems that there is no escaping the Shoaib Malik question for the former tennis star and vice versa. Both athletes have consistently refused to answer fans' incessant queries about each others' whereabouts.