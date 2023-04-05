 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner believes he ‘surely would’ve died’ in snowplow accident

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Jeremy Renner believes that he ‘surely would’ve died’ in the horrific snowplow accident he was in earlier this year
Jeremy Renner believes that he ‘surely would’ve died’ in the horrific snowplow accident he was in earlier this year

Jeremy Renner believes that he ‘surely would’ve died’ in the horrific snowplow accident he was in earlier this year, if it wasn’t for his nephew who saved him in time.

Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 5, shared snippets of the Avengers actor’s new interview with Diane Sawyer, in which he shared details of the January 1 accident, in which he was crushed by a snowplow, and the moments following it.

Renner shared with Sawyer how he believes that he would’ve died if his nephew hadn’t been there with him.

“If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die. And surely, I would've. Surely,” Renner told Sawyer.

He added: “But I wasn't alone — I was with my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."

Renner then appeared to break down while talking about how he wrote ‘goodbye notes’ to his family while in the hospital in ‘critical condition’.

"I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family," shared the actor, who plays Hawkeye in the hit Marvel cinematic universe.

Renner also shared whether he remembers the pain of the snowplow crushing him, to which replied: “Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment.”

When asked if he would ‘do it again’, Renner also told Sawyer: “Yeah, I'd do it again. In a heartbeat. 'Cause the snowplow was going right at my nephew.”

Renner reportedly tried to save his nephew from getting run over by the snowplow as it slid, however, ended up in a freak accident himself when the vehicle crushed him instead. He was left with ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’, in addition to 30+ broken bones.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air

Ben Affleck reveals why he decides to not show Michael Jordan’s face in Air
Meghan Markle ‘a long way’ from accomplishing political goals: Expert video

Meghan Markle ‘a long way’ from accomplishing political goals: Expert
‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits

‘Ring for the king’: expert bell ringers showing ropes to new recruits
Queen Elizabeth a ‘nepo baby’ but ‘still better’ than Meghan Markle video

Queen Elizabeth a ‘nepo baby’ but ‘still better’ than Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle ‘ably’ carrying on tradition of ‘royal ridiculousness’ video

Meghan Markle ‘ably’ carrying on tradition of ‘royal ridiculousness’
Meghan Markle’s exit isn’t ‘the true moral achievement’ its ‘cracked up to be’ video

Meghan Markle’s exit isn’t ‘the true moral achievement’ its ‘cracked up to be’
Meghan Markle deserves ‘immense credit’ for not ‘lolling by the pool’ all day video

Meghan Markle deserves ‘immense credit’ for not ‘lolling by the pool’ all day
Meghan Markle ‘deserves kudos’ but its ‘quite the stretch’ video

Meghan Markle ‘deserves kudos’ but its ‘quite the stretch’
Tom Sandoval still involved with Raquel Leviss?

Tom Sandoval still involved with Raquel Leviss?
Kanye West's legal troubles remain unabated

Kanye West's legal troubles remain unabated
'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show

'Grey's Anatomy' star counts blessing on medical show
'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film

'Bond' fans call Phoebe Waller-Bridge to direct '007' film