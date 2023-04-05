Jeremy Renner believes he ‘surely would’ve died’ in snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner believes that he ‘surely would’ve died’ in the horrific snowplow accident he was in earlier this year

Jeremy Renner believes that he ‘surely would’ve died’ in the horrific snowplow accident he was in earlier this year, if it wasn’t for his nephew who saved him in time.

Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 5, shared snippets of the Avengers actor’s new interview with Diane Sawyer, in which he shared details of the January 1 accident, in which he was crushed by a snowplow, and the moments following it.

Renner shared with Sawyer how he believes that he would’ve died if his nephew hadn’t been there with him.

“If I was there, on my own, that would've been a horrible way to die. And surely, I would've. Surely,” Renner told Sawyer.

He added: “But I wasn't alone — I was with my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came."

Renner then appeared to break down while talking about how he wrote ‘goodbye notes’ to his family while in the hospital in ‘critical condition’.

"I'm writing down notes in my phone — my last words to my family," shared the actor, who plays Hawkeye in the hit Marvel cinematic universe.

Renner also shared whether he remembers the pain of the snowplow crushing him, to which replied: “Oh, all of it. I was awake through every moment.”

When asked if he would ‘do it again’, Renner also told Sawyer: “Yeah, I'd do it again. In a heartbeat. 'Cause the snowplow was going right at my nephew.”

Renner reportedly tried to save his nephew from getting run over by the snowplow as it slid, however, ended up in a freak accident himself when the vehicle crushed him instead. He was left with ‘blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries’, in addition to 30+ broken bones.