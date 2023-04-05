Prince Harry to visit UK again following surprise court trip

file footage

Prince Harry will reportedly return to the UK again in a few months following his surprise trip last week for his ongoing legal cases against British tabloids, as per Hello magazine.



The Duke of Sussex made a surprise trip to the UK earlier this month, appearing at the London High Court for the preliminary hearings of his case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged illegal information gathering.

He also has a separate case registered against the Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over similar allegations.

Now, it is being expected that Prince Harry will once again turn up in London after his legal aid, Julian Santos, on Wednesday told a preliminary hearing in the MGN case that all witnesses in the MGN case would give evidence in person.

“The claimants are not applying for any of their witnesses to give evidence via video link," Mr Santos told the London High Court.

Other high-profile names attached to the MGN case include former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, former footballer Ian Wright, actor Ricky Tomlinson, and the estate of the late George Michael.