Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Rahul Dev addresses 18-year age difference between himself and Mughda Godse

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Rahul Dev talks about his relationship with Mughda Godse
Rahul Dev is promoting Gaslight right now which was released last week on Disney+Hotstar. He was seen alongside Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and others. He is in a relationship with Mughda Godse who is eighteen years younger than him.

Addressing his relationship, he said, "There's nothing challenging about the age difference. We have entirely different backgrounds. I hail from North and Central India, and she (Mugdha) has Marathi roots. I went to one of the finest schools in the country. She had good schooling but was also self-taught, which is a rare quality. If at all, the divisions make for an interesting relationship."

He further said, "Apart from our common interest in films, we both have a very strong spiritual connection thanks to our spiritual master Tarneiv Ji who means the world to us. We both love to travel and of course, we are both beach people."

