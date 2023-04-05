 
Prince Harry Meghan Markle get another blow from King Charles

King Charles III's latest move seems to be a fresh snub to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as the monarch has changed his wife Camilla's title.

The official invitations for the 74-year-old monarch's coronation have been unveiled, with confirmation that Camilla will be crowned queen at the historic ceremony in May.

Some royal fans and experts are considering the move as fresh snub to the disgruntled royals, particularly, the Duke of Sussex who previously hurled insults at the Queen in his book and interviews.

Buckingham Palace has delighted the royal fans by sharing the first look at the ornate invites, which are printed on recycled paper and feature a floral border, and invite attendees to join the "coronation of their majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla".

The use of the royal title marked the first time that the Palace has not used the title “Queen Consort” to refer to Camilla.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George has been given an official role at the coronation.

However Harry and Meghan have not reacted to the move so far. They are yet to confirm whether they would attend the ceremony or not. While, US president Joe Biden has also informed  the King that he will be unable to attend the ceremony, but First Lady Jill Biden will be a guest in his place.

