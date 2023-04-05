 
Sarah Ferguson opens up on King Charles, Prince William, Harry's feud

Sharing her opinion about the ongoing rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, Sarah Ferguson says that she has no idea how King Charles, who's set to be crowned on May 6, is coping as a parent.

The Duchess of York appeared sympathising with King Charles III amid ongoing family crisis, saying: "I don’t know how he’s managing. I really don’t."

Prince Andrew's ex-wife expressed her support and love for the new monarch, saying: "We used to go skiing together. And I honestly have no idea how he’s managing with the amount of paperwork and all the overwhelming things he must have to deal with."

She also spoke of her ex-husband Andrew's difficult time as he was engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and eviscerated by just about everyone, saying: “The three of us have helped their father through a very tricky time. And don’t forget also that his mum was amazing."

"The Queen and I, when she was alive, we both bookended him to help him through this. So, we’re a very strong family unit. No one can break the York family."

Sarah, who was affectionately nicknamed Fergie when she married into the royal family in 1986, also spoke of about Harry and Meghan's struggle with the press, saying: "I married into the royal family in 1986 and that was an immense honour but it also came with pressures of being in the public eye. I struggled with that at times, and I think social media probably makes it even more difficult today."

