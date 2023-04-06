Kourtney Kardashian recalls sweet memory of wedding night with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian delighted fans as she shared series of intimate photos of her Las Vegas romance with her partner Travis barker to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Turning to her Instagram, Kardashian recalled sweet memory of her wedding night with Travis, captioning: "It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together.”

She added: "I ended up losing this jacket that night, which I had for ten years, with the little cute heart studs and there’s a reward if anyone finds it."

The reality star's fans could not stop and shared their love in the comments section, with one asking: "Ooohhhh what’s the reward?"

Another mused, "I’m imagining a random Vegas hobo, wearing Kourts [sic] leather jacket… having absolutely no idea."

"That jacket long gone," a third surmised.

They got together in late 2020 after being close friends for many years. The romantic couple engaged in October 2021, with Barker presenting Kardashian with an enormous Lorraine Schwartz ring worth an estimated $1 million.



Following their Sin City ceremony in April 2022, the lovebirds legally wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse. The couple hosted their third (and most elaborate) wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew dressed by Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion.