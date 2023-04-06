Meghan Markle's always had money on her mind says expert

 
Meghan Markles always had money on her mind says expert

Meghan Markle's always had money on her mind and has always been money motivated, said Kara Kennedy who investigated tax filings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speakig to Don Wootton on GB News, she said Archewell started off as a charity but then it progressed from charity to money making as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started Archewell Productions. She said the couple wanted to be Hollywood philanthropists like George Clooney and Amal Clooney.

The host also lashed out at the royal couple for working one hour a week on their charity Archewell.

He said that Harry and Meghan abandoned the royal life because they didn't want to work but wanted all the perks.

He said the couple focused more on making money for themselves than their charity.

