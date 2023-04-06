 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

The Coronation of King Charles is just a month away and plans are underway for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to fly them to the UK for the event, multiple sources revealed to Page Six.

The royal insider told the outlet, “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

The ultimate decision still lies in Harry’s hands as one highly-placed source admitted, “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

Moreover, while there is speculation that Kate Middleton will be wearing a tiara at the ceremony, Markle is unlikely to have access to the family jewels, apart from the ones Harry has gifted her already, the royal sources said.

Furthermore, there had many ongoing conversations about the attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event after they confirmed they received the invitation last month.

However, many royal experts have previously speculated that given their strained relationship with the Royal Family, the couple is unlikely to attend.

Harry, 38, has been outspoken about his hurt at the hands of the family to both him and his wife, and while promoting his explosive memoir, Spare. He stressed on the fact that the family may never apologise to them.

“Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway,” he wrote. 

“But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers

Jennifer Garner on how ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ mirrors her reality as mom of teenagers
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled video

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Easter plans unveiled
Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming admits she liked him, ex-wife Demi Moore ‘together’
Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident

Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident
Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’

Steven Tyler denies assault allegations against him claiming it was ‘consensual’
Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous

Matt Damon explains how he relied on pal Ben Affleck after becoming famous
Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

Selena Gomez gives a subtle shoutout Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’
Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop

Snoop Dogg exits FaZe Clan following company's stocks drop
'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix

'Joker: Folie à Deux,' wraps up with new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix
King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

King Charles confronts the biggest challenge ahead of coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

New rules mean Harry, Prince Andrew will have no place on balcony at coronation

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash

Biden accepts King Charles invitation after backlash