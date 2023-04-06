Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources

The Coronation of King Charles is just a month away and plans are underway for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to fly them to the UK for the event, multiple sources revealed to Page Six.

The royal insider told the outlet, “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

The ultimate decision still lies in Harry’s hands as one highly-placed source admitted, “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course. Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”

Moreover, while there is speculation that Kate Middleton will be wearing a tiara at the ceremony, Markle is unlikely to have access to the family jewels, apart from the ones Harry has gifted her already, the royal sources said.

Furthermore, there had many ongoing conversations about the attendance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the event after they confirmed they received the invitation last month.

However, many royal experts have previously speculated that given their strained relationship with the Royal Family, the couple is unlikely to attend.

Harry, 38, has been outspoken about his hurt at the hands of the family to both him and his wife, and while promoting his explosive memoir, Spare. He stressed on the fact that the family may never apologise to them.

“Now you could argue that some of the stuff I’ve put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway,” he wrote.

“But the way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you for everything you’ve done, and I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

