time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Tristan Thompson still hopeful he will get back together with Khloe Kardashian

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

File Footage

Tristan Thompson is still hopeful that he and ex Khloe Kardashian will rekindle their romance after his paternity scandal. 

An insider spilt to US Weekly that the NBA player is ecstatic to be able to spend more time with the reality TV star as he settles into his new house in her neighbourhood.

“Khloé and Tristan live 2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” the source said. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

The insider went on to claim that while the Good American co-founder has “made it clear” that she doesn’t see a romantic relationship with Thompson in the future, he “hasn’t completely given up hope” yet.

“He knows they’re always going to be in each other’s lives because of their children. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been trying,” the insider said.

“At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family.

“He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

Kardashian and Thompson were first romantically linked together in August 2016 and dated each other on and off till 2021 when she discovered that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating her.

At the time, the former lovers were expecting their second baby together via surrogacy.

Two years later, the duo sparked reconciliation rumours when Kardashian was seen supporting Thompson after his mother passed away in January 2023.

