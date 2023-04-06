 
Showbiz
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Bipasha Bau, Karan Singh Grover finally introduces world to daughter 'Devi'

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover reveals Devis face in latest Instagram post
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover reveals Devi's face in latest Instagram post

Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who particularly decided to hide their daughter Devi’s face in the initial days of her birth, have finally introduced her to the world.

The couple just shared the first ever picture of her on their latest Instagram post with a caption: “Hello world… I am Devi.”

They dropped two pictures of their adorable little princess. In the first picture, Devi can be seen flashing her billion dollar smile while wearing a cute baby pink coloured frock that had ‘Daddy princess’ written on it. She also wore a matching bow hairband.

On the other hand, daughter Devi looks at the camera lens carefully in the second picture.

The photos immediately garnered all the attention on the internet and went viral on social media within a blink of an eye.

Many of Bipasha and Karan’s film fraternity friends adored Devi’s first ever picture and showered immense love and blessing over her. Kajal Aggarwal wrote: “Cutest little Munchkin… love and blessings to little Devi.”

Meanwhile, Suzzane Khan commented: "She is absolutely gorgeous... god bless you three loads of love darling." Devi also received love from Pakistani actor Imran Abbas: “Such an adorable fairy she is”, he wrote.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi in November 2022, reports Pinkvilla. 

