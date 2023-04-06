Don Lemon denies sexist allegations of misogyny and reckless behaviour

Don Lemon has recently responded to the sexist allegations after Variety accused him of “workplace misogyny” and “diva-like behaviour”.



In a report published from Variety, several sources claimed that he had “disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace on air and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien during an editorial meeting.

The report also included accusations of threatening texts sent by Lemon as well as “diva-like behaviour”.

In a statement released to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said, “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip.”

“It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless,” read the statement.

Other than that, a CNN spokesperson also told Mediaite, “The Variety story provides no actual proof, and instead relies on anonymous sources and unsubstantiated claims from 10 to 15 years ago.”

“CNN is unable to corroborate the alleged accounts,” said the rep.

Earlier, some of Lemon's past co-workers hit out at Lemon for his irrational behaviour. Amongst others was Goldie Taylor, a former CNN consultant, told Variety, “I'm never surprised when Don gets in trouble. It makes me neither happy nor sad to see him undermine his own success.”

“There was a time when it appeared that Black people were most often the subject of his ire. Now, it seems to me that when he says something offensive, there's almost always a woman on the other side,” added Taylor.