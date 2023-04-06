 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Don Lemon denies sexist allegations of misogyny and reckless behaviour

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Don Lemon denies sexist allegations of misogyny and reckless behaviour
Don Lemon denies sexist allegations of misogyny and reckless behaviour

Don Lemon has recently responded to the sexist allegations after Variety accused him of “workplace misogyny” and “diva-like behaviour”.

In a report published from Variety, several sources claimed that he had “disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace on air and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien during an editorial meeting.

The report also included accusations of threatening texts sent by Lemon as well as “diva-like behaviour”.

In a statement released to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said, “The story, which is riddled with patently false anecdotes and no concrete evidence, is entirely based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip.”

“It’s amazing and disappointing that Variety would be so reckless,” read the statement.

Other than that, a CNN spokesperson also told Mediaite, “The Variety story provides no actual proof, and instead relies on anonymous sources and unsubstantiated claims from 10 to 15 years ago.”

“CNN is unable to corroborate the alleged accounts,” said the rep.

Earlier, some of Lemon's past co-workers hit out at Lemon for his irrational behaviour. Amongst others was Goldie Taylor, a former CNN consultant, told Variety, “I'm never surprised when Don gets in trouble. It makes me neither happy nor sad to see him undermine his own success.”

“There was a time when it appeared that Black people were most often the subject of his ire. Now, it seems to me that when he says something offensive, there's almost always a woman on the other side,” added Taylor.

More From Entertainment:

Dark comedy 'Outcome' starring Keanu Reeves lands at Apple

Dark comedy 'Outcome' starring Keanu Reeves lands at Apple
Adele joins James Corden for last Carpool Karaoke sketch in ‘The Late Late Show’

Adele joins James Corden for last Carpool Karaoke sketch in ‘The Late Late Show’
Jack Harlow cast alongside Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in 'The Instigators'

Jack Harlow cast alongside Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in 'The Instigators'
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Idris Elba and John Cena for Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Idris Elba and John Cena for Heads of State
Netflix adds previously banned 'Powerpuff Girls' episode

Netflix adds previously banned 'Powerpuff Girls' episode
106-year-old Indigenous tattoo artist becomes Vogue's oldest-ever cover star

106-year-old Indigenous tattoo artist becomes Vogue's oldest-ever cover star

Hugh Jackman reveals biopsies results, thanks fans for love and support

Hugh Jackman reveals biopsies results, thanks fans for love and support

King Charles will seek ‘reassurance’ from Camilla as they are crowned video

King Charles will seek ‘reassurance’ from Camilla as they are crowned
Prince Louis attendance at the Coronation will be revealed ‘closer to time’

Prince Louis attendance at the Coronation will be revealed ‘closer to time’
Stromae cancels sold-out shows in the wake of health issues

Stromae cancels sold-out shows in the wake of health issues
Tristan Thompson still hopeful he will get back together with Khloe Kardashian video

Tristan Thompson still hopeful he will get back together with Khloe Kardashian

Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources video

Plans to fly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Coronation are underway: Sources