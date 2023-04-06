 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on April 10: Reports

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have kept their silence on the matter
Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are the latest of buzz of the; reportedly, the rumoured couple will be getting engaged this month.

Reports claim that Parineeti and Raghav will be getting engaged on April 10.

The two have been the talk of the town ever since they were spotted together on March 22 on a dinner date. Later the next day, the paps spotted them again meeting for a lucnch date.

These two meetings in a row sparked their dating rumours. However, the duo has kept their silence on the matter. They will be making their relationship official after having their engagement ceremony on April 10 in Delhi.

Amid engagement rumours, the Ishaqzaade actress was spotted at Mumbai airport today. The media again tried to an get an answer to rumours from the actress. She responded: “London ja rahi hoon. Boarding pass dikhaon?” Chopra also blushed while talking to the media personnels.

Even though, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have kept their relationship a secret but the one thing that is public is that the duo have studied together at the London School of Economics, reports Indiatoday. 

