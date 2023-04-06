 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she has learned English by watching THIS movie

Anya Taylor-Joy has recently confessed that she “first learned” English by watching School of Rock.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Anya, who spent her early years in Argentina before moving to the UK, said, “At the school I went to when I first moved to London, they would play School of Rock every Friday.”

The Queen Gambit star continued, “At that time, I didn't really speak much English, if any, so that and Harry Potter and Jumanji are like how I learned English!”

Anya expressed her surprise when she had to voice the character of Princess Peach for movie Super Mario Bros. Interestingly, Jack Black, who also starred in School of Rock, also voiced Bowser in this new movie.

“I didn't realise I was going to be doing the press day for this movie with Jack Black, so when I read that, the sound that came out of me was just this high pitch shriek that I was not expecting!” disclosed the actress.

Anya mentioned, “We haven't met each other because we all recorded our parts individually, so I was super starstruck when I saw the schedule for today,”

“I very seldom get like that, but I was just running around earlier like, ‘Oh my God, Tenacious D, this is amazing’,” she added.

