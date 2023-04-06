 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Web Desk

Song lyrics for live-action ‘The Little Mermaid’ changed to include consent

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Songs such as Poor Unfortunate Souls and Kiss The Girls will have their lyrics modified
The songs included in Disney’s The Little Mermaid soundtrack will be changed to portray consent. Alan Menken and Howard Ashman worked on the soundtrack for the original film.

Songs such as Poor Unfortunate Souls and Kiss The Girls will have their lyrics modified as Menken explains to Vanity Fair: “There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel].”

They worked with Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda for help with adapting the tracks for the live-action version of the film. “We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice,” Menken added.

