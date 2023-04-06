 
Thursday Apr 06 2023
Jennifer Aniston dishes on her first big splurge with 'Friends' money

Jennifer Aniston has recently opened up about her first big purchase from her Friends money in the early days of the show.

In a TikTok video shared by Fox News, the star was questioned about her first big purchase.

To this, the actress responded, “I do remember my first big splurge was on a Mercedes that had a for sale sign on it for almost two years.”

The Just Go With It star continued, “There was a little white 280 SL Mercedes, and it was there for a long time. It could have been over two years.”

“And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday.’ And then one day I bought it’,” she disclosed.

The actress mentioned, “And then I drove it, and then drove it again. And it never drove again.”

Elaborating on why she could not drive again, Jennifer pointed out, “It was a lemon, and that’s why it’s been sitting there. And I didn’t know any better to get it checked out…so that was a nice 25-year-old mistake.”

For the unversed, Jennifer and her hit sitcom castmates earned around $1 million per episode during the show’s final season.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is currently busy promoting her Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2 alongside co-star Adam Sandler.

