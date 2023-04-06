 
Jennifer Aniston taking help from A-list Hollywood pals to find her a ‘Mr. Right’

Jennifer Aniston has allegedly asked her A-list Hollywood friends to find her a man who she can date and probably get married to one day.

According to Closer Magazine, the Murder Mystery star has teamed up with long time pals Demi Moore and Sandra Bullock to help her find her a “Mr. Right.”

The Friends alum who was previously married to Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux said in an interview last year, “I’d love a relationship. Who knows?”

“There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support,’” she added.

Now, an insider told the publication, “Jen has high hopes that her run of bad luck in love is just a temporary thing.”

“It’s a sign of the times that it takes a whole lot more time and selectiveness to find a partner in Hollywood these days,” the source added.

“Jen and Demi are trading ideas on eligible guys, male pals in their shared social circle, as well as dinner parties and functions they can hit up together.

“It’s a fun process and they’re excited to be in it together,” the source said before adding that the actor is also open to join dating apps in her quest to find herself a partner.

“Jen’s talking about finally signing up to a dating app,” the source revealed. “She knows what type of man she wants and feels confident that having her dating squad will help her and give her the boost she needs.”

