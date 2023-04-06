 
entertainment
Amy Schumer makes shocking revelations about turning down Barbie role

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Amy Schumer has recently elaborated on why she left the role of Barbie after being sent a pair of shoes.

Following the release of the movie’s new trailer, Amy’s March 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter resurfaced where she addressed why she turned down the Sony’s live-action movie.

The comments she made in the THR interview came five years after she announced in 2017 that she was “pulling out” of the movie due to “scheduling conflicts”.

Speaking to THR, Amy revealed, “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.”

Amy pointed out that her plan for the movie was for her “Barbie character to be an inventor”.

However, the studio questioned her whether Barbie could be the inventor of “high-heels made out of Jello.

Amy realised that their “ideas” didn’t match because the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes to make announcement of her casting

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,’” added the Trainwreck actress.

