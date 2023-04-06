Meghan Markle ‘too much of a gamble’ as a B-list star

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for wanting to get ‘paid top-dollar’ for her work, despite not even being an A-list star.



These claims and revelations have been issued by PR expert and The Moment Lab founder Matt Yanofsky.

He started it all off by telling to The Mirror about Meghan Markle’s bid for relevancy.

He believes, “Meghan Markle likes to be paid top-dollar for her work today. It's unclear if she will be paid A-list money for acting, given she's never been an A-list actress.”

“Sure, people watch her docu-series and interviews, but that's about her personal life.”

“Given the economic problems in Hollywood, it's uncertain someone would want to take the gamble on investing millions in Meghan's return to acting.”

“Her acting career revolved around C-list cable dramas. We're not talking about Viola Davis or Jennifer Lawrence over here!”