Manoj Bajpayee weighs in on interfaith marriage

Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his interfaith marriage, revealing several people objected. Still, none tried to tell him upfront due to his temperament issue.

Speaking to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, the Family Man star weighed in on his family reaction outside of the religion, “Had there been any, it was not conveyed to me, it was not made obvious to me. I come from a Brahmin family, she comes from a reputed family. But, surprisingly, none of my family members objected to it. Never. (have there been comments on the caste or religion). Till now, never.”

The 53-year-old revealed that their spirituality trumped religiosity.

“She’s a proud Muslim, like I’m a proud Hindu, but it doesn’t clash with each other. Because we are more spiritual than religious. Even if they would’ve talk about the religion of my wife, they could not have the strength or the courage to speak to me, on my face.

Because they know that I don’t mince my words. I’m very hard when it comes to anyone talking like that. I come very, very hard. I’m a tough guy then,” the actor added.

Manoj and Shabana tied the knot in 2006, years after first meeting at a party.