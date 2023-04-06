Royal family fear Harry, Meghan will make Charles' coronation about themselves

File Footage

Royal family allegedly fear Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's presence at King Charles’ upcoming coronation may affect the ceremony.



According to Entertainment Tonight, they fear that if the Duke and Duchess decide to come to the history event, they would steal the limelight away from the new monarch.

The firm is also allegedly making preparation from preventing the California-based royal couple from spilling any more private family matters to the media at the ceremony.

"The big concern is the chaos that could overshadow the coronation if they attend," a source told the publication.

"No one wants to see the focus taken away from King Charles with the press focused on Harry and Meghan and past family squabbles."

The insider added, "The fear is -- if they do come -- more private matters could be made public, so efforts are being made to prevent that."

However, despite all the fears and concerns regarding Harry and Meghan, a source previously told the outlet that Charles "very much wants Prince Harry and his grandchildren at his coronation."