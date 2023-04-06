 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

The solo documentary is set to be released globally on Disney+ and Weverse on April 21st

Disney+ has come out with new details about Suga from the K-pop group BTS’ upcoming documentary. The solo documentary is set to be released globally on Disney+ and Weverse on April 21st.

The streaming service released a statement explaining the documentary: “The upcoming documentary will follow Suga as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album ‘D-Day.’

Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs.”

Suga briefly touched on his new project as well, adding: “It contains the story of preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream once again and the various stories of me encountering during the time.”

