 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Donald Glover teases Star Wars return
Donald Glover teases 'Star Wars' return

Lucasfilm and Donald Glover actively discuss the Disney Plus Lando Calrissian series.

Speaking to GQ, the Atlanta star confirmed the talks with Lucasfilm.

"Lando is definitely somebody I'd like to hang out with," Glover said. "I mean we're talking about it. That's as much as I can say, you know, without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down."

Though he was unable to reveal if the show is in active development or if he has a role in it at all, Glover did make clear that he'd be up for playing Lando again if the project was done right.

"I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time to be him," Glover said. "It just needs to be the right way to do it."

He continued. "I'm not interested in doing anything that's just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be."

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm and Disney are since mum about the series after it was announced in December 2020.

"The galaxy's favourite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for Disney+," it said at the time. "Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer
Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video

Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video
Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary

Disney+ reveals new details about BTS’ Suga’s documentary
Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral

Ben Affleck impresses fans after fluent Spanish interview goes viral
Royal family fear Harry, Meghan will make Charles' coronation about themselves video

Royal family fear Harry, Meghan will make Charles' coronation about themselves
Meghan Markle ‘too much of a gamble’ as a B-list star video

Meghan Markle ‘too much of a gamble’ as a B-list star