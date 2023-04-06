Jackie Shroff’s latest interaction with paps at Mumba airport goes viral

Jackie Shroff was last seen in Amazon Prime's 'Hunter' with Suniel Shetty

Legendary actor Jackie Shroff, who is widely-known for his unique style, gets involved in a fun banter with paparazzi at the airport.

The video that has been circulating on social media is worth watching as it engages the audience and puts a smile on their faces. Named as 'apna bhidu' on social media, the actor greets the paps and the security at the airport with love and warmth.

The 65-year old actor, in the video, can be seen walking towards the entrance gate of the Mumbai airport. On his way, he engages with the media and ask them in his iconic style: “Kya ho raha hai bhidu? Kya kar rahe ho tum log yahan subha subha.”

He also waited and posed with the security person at the departure gate and also gave out flying kisses for his fans stationed outside.

The veteran is addressed as Jackie Dada by many of his fraternity friends and fans.



On the work front, Jacki Shroff was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Hunter alongside Suniel Shetty. His fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of his next film Jailer with the superstar Rajinikanth, reports News18.