Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for pitting King Charles into a ‘heartbreaking limbo’ over his relationship with Archie and Lilibet.



Royal biographer and author Phil Dampier made these admissions.

He shared his thoughts during an interview with The Mail.

There, he warned against the implications Archie and Lilibet will suffer, as a result of keeping King Charles in limbo.

Mr Dampier even went as far as to say, “I'm sure if they had made an early decision to attend and accept the King's invitation with good grace it would have been seen as the first step in rebuilding their relationship, and Archie and Lilibet would have been welcomed with open arms.”

Before concluding he also pointed out that while “They are too young to be involved in the actual ceremony but of course the King would love to see his grandchildren if they came over and it must be heartbreaking for him that he never sees them.”