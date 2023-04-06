 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

He will perform an additional show in Bangkok on June 9th
K-pop group BTS’ Suga has announced that he will be adding new dates and cities to his upcoming solo tour. The two new shows are for the cities that he'll be touring in Asia.

He will hold an additional show in Bangkok on June 9th along with an extra show in Singapore on June 16th. The rapper announced his first-ever solo tour on February 15th where he will perform under the name Agust D.

The tour will take off from the United States where he will be performing on April 26th and 27th at Belmont Park. The show will be followed by performances at Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and finally, Oakland.

After wrapping up his shows in America, he will return to Asia for three nights of shows in Jakarta, followed by Bangkok, Singapore and then Seoul.

