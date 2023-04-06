Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake’s father Dennis Graham has spoken out in favor of his son amid recent trolling claims over his son’s new song that featured a Kim Kardashian sample.

The Canadian rapper’s dad has shut down rumors that his son took a shot at Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West by featuring a sample of her voice in his new track, Rescue Me.

The God’s Plan singer previewed the song over the weekend on SiriusXM’s The Fry Yiy Show. The track feature a snippet of a sample of the SKIMS founder from the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, Kim was heard speaking to her mom Kris Jenner about her now-ex, declaring that she “didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy.”

Responding to a TMZ Instagram post, Graham wrote, “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song. Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again?”

Meanwhile, Drake has not issued any comment about the track one way or another.