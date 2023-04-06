 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Royals 'can't have it both ways' if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Royals cant have it both ways if they quit Firm: Sarah Ferguson flays Prince Harry

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson appeared taking a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying royals "can't sit on the fence" about being in the Firm.

Ferguson, 63, appeared defending the royal family's stance against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming that royals "can't have it both ways" if they choose to step away from the Firm.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mother appeared calling out Harry and Meghan's alleged double standards as she said royals should either be "in or out" if they choose a life away from the Firm.

She said: "You can't sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You're either in or out," adding: "But then don't cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it - and be it."

The Duchess of York - currently promoting her latest novel "A Most Intriguing Lady" - also shared her knowledge about the royal family, of which she was an official member for 10 years.

Harry and Meghan stepped down in 2020 as senior working royals and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice. The couple have targeted some members of the royal family in their paid documentary, interviews, podcasts and Harry's memoire Spare.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class
The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy
Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion

Jisoo from Blackpink takes her first solo win on Show Champion
Agnès Godard speaks out against male-dominated industry

Agnès Godard speaks out against male-dominated industry
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family? video

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret decision to quit royal family?
K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album

K-pop group IVE drops stunning new teasers for upcoming album
Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’ video

Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’
Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims

Drake receives support from father amid Kanye West ‘trolling’ claims
Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour

Suga from BTS adds new dates to his solo tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry holding King Charles in limbo over Archie, Lilibet
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' snubs 'DK' composer
Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video

Jisoo from Blackpink drops ‘Flower’ dance performance video