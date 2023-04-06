Prince Harry, William should ‘bury the hatchet by now’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Prince William have just been urged to let go of their qualms for the sake of their late mother Princess Diana, and King Charles.



Royal expert and former correspondent Michael Cole brought these claims to light.

His admissions were shared during a candid interview with GB News’ Andrew Pierce and Dawn Neesom.

There, Cole claimed, “It would upset Diana tremendously to think of them being at loggerheads.”

“What they ought to do is actually meet at that Green Man pub, which is about halfway between Sandringham and London, and sort it out between them like ordinary families do.”

“It's a terrible thing to see brothers fighting, it’s one of the worst things you can see.”

“So they should reconcile for the sake of their mother and for the sake of their father.”