time Thursday Apr 06 2023
'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes

time Thursday Apr 06, 2023

'The View' weighs in on 'The Litte Mermaid' lyrics changes

The View discussed Alan Menken tweaks to upcoming The Little Mermaid song changes to address sensitive audiences' concerns.

Goldberg praised the songwriter's effort to tailor his material for a new audience.

"You're a songwriter who says these are not feeling like the songs I want kids singing now — I want to make some adjustments. I'm glad he did it. I wouldn't want some new person coming in and going, 'I'm going to fix this."

"He knows what he's doing. Eight Academy Awards. He's got eight of 'em," the 67-year-old said.

Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, reflected on the reworked Kiss the Girl track.

"With 'Kiss the Girl,' she gave her voice away so she could have legs, so I don't know how she could talk," Hostin said.

"Wait a minute, when this consent thing happened, she had legs? Because I was thinking, as a mermaid, how far could he go? He could go to second base, that's it," Joy Behar said.

She added, "She has legs — now we're talking!"

Goldberg weighed in on the controversy, saying, "The truth of the matter is — and I don't want to say this out loud, too loudly — but, you know, it's animation?" adding, "What they're shooting now is — they call it live-action, yes — but the story is still, you know, there are mermaids not making an appearance in this."

